Freezing rain, rain moving across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers should use caution as roads across the state are becoming slick and hazardous.

Freezing rain is still moving across Oklahoma, but ice totals were well below expectations. While that is great news for power outages, roads can still be slick.

The storms will continue through Saturday morning with rain spreading north as freezing rain moves across central, northern and western Oklahoma.

Rainfall totals will be light and roads may not freeze until later. However, use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Highest ice accumulations will occur through the early afternoon hours on Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma City will see a transition from freezing rain to rain.

Some ice is possible Saturday night in the metro. Northwestern Oklahoma will see significant icing Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The highest ice totals will happen in northwestern Oklahoma with up to an inch possible. An inch of ice would be devastating with downed trees and powerlines.

However, the higher sleet total will lower the accumulation of ice.

Warmer air is expected to surge into the state on Sunday, bringing the possibility of heavy rain and strong storms to the state.

Storms should move out of the state on Monday.