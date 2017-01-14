Nanny caught on camera burning 2-year-old boy with curling iron

Warning: this video may be considered disturbing.

BALDWIN, N.Y. - A mother in Long Island is sending out a warning to parents after she hired a nanny who was caught on camera burning her son with a curling iron.

"I'm feeling devastated. I feel like I failed him," Angela Persaud said of her 2-year-old son, Zander. "I should have done a better job of protecting my kid."

The Nassau County Police Department arrested Nosipho Nxumalo, 21, after the mother realized the burn marks on her son, and later saw the video.

According to WPIX, the mother was bathing the 2-year-old when she noticed how red his hand was, and the amount of pain he was in.

After asking him what happened, the little boy told his mother that the nanny had burned him with an iron.

The mother reviewed the home security camera video, and immediately called police.

Nxumalo was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Now, the mother is hoping their story will serve as a warning to other parents to always double check their babysitter or nanny.