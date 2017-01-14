Oklahoma City homicide suspects captured in Mexico

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two suspects connected to a homicide in Oklahoma City were found in Mexico.

Adrian Escajeda and Della Nichols were arrested for the murder of Ulises Lopez by U.S. Marshals on a felony arrest warrant.

Lopez, 21, was found dead inside a home on December 5, 2016, in the 1200 block of S.W. 38th St. in Oklahoma City.

Police say there were obvious signs of struggle at the scene that day.

U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City began searching for the couple shortly after the homicide, but then received word the couple may have been hiding out in Mexico.

After several weeks of investigation and coordination of Mexican authorities, both fugitives were taken in custody.

Both Escajeda and Nichols were booked into the El Paso County Jail.

They are currently awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma County.