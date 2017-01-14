Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar
Up to the minute closings and delays

One person dead after semi crashes on slick roads near Weatherford

Posted 3:11 pm, January 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:12PM, January 14, 2017

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – One person was killed Saturday morning after a semi crashed near Weatherford.

It happened in Custer County about 3 miles west of Weatherford.

The medical examiner was on scene while troopers worked to clear the road.

Freezing rain caused over a dozen accidents on I-40 Saturday morning.

Some drivers were unable to keep their vehicles on the road, with some rolling over.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will still be observing slick and hazardous conditions throughout the day.