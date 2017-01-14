One person dead after semi crashes on slick roads near Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – One person was killed Saturday morning after a semi crashed near Weatherford.

It happened in Custer County about 3 miles west of Weatherford.

The medical examiner was on scene while troopers worked to clear the road.

Freezing rain caused over a dozen accidents on I-40 Saturday morning.

Some drivers were unable to keep their vehicles on the road, with some rolling over.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will still be observing slick and hazardous conditions throughout the day.