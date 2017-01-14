× Power restored to more than 1,000 customers in Norman

Norman — OG&E has reported a large power outage this morning in Norman.

The main affected area was near W. Main Street and 48th Ave. NW which was reported just before 3:30 am this morning.

According to OG&E’s website more than 1,600 customers were without power for more than two hours.

Right now crews are assessing the area and were able to restore power to more than 1,000 customers.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KFOR & KFOR.com for the latest information.