Video shows puppy reuniting with rescuers who saved her from burning home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A puppy who was saved from a burning home back in October 2016 was reunited with those who saved her life earlier this week.

Firefighters had rescued Hex from an early morning house fire in October 2016.

Officials say Hex was the only survivable part of the house remaining.

She was unresponsive for the first 20 minutes after she was rushed from the house.

AFD Firefighters rescue dog from early morning fire off Toxaway St. #NCFire#avlnewspic.twitter.com/SP1iM9Xl9E — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) October 20, 2016

Hex was brought in to greet the people who saved her life.

“If you look under her dress, you can see a lot of scars.”

However, after extensive care and treatment, Hex is now happy and healthy and will be adopted soon!