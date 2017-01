× Shooting in SE Oklahoma City leaves one person hospitalized

DEL CITY, Okla. – One person is injured after a shooting in Del City Saturday morning.

Officials were called to the scene in the 400 block of Tinker Diagonal around 10:45 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating for a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.