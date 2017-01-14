× Train hits truck, no injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY–Occupants of a truck stalled on railroad tracks are safe Saturday morning after escaping their vehicle.

It happened near NW 89th and Western. Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson said the people inside the vehicle made it out safely and unsuccessfully attempted to flag down the train before it hit the truck.

A tow truck was called to the scene to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

BNSF spokesperson Joe Sloan said they are investigating the matter.

Nobody was hurt.