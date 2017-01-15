Ice storm cripples northwest Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODWARD, Okla. - An ice storm brought down tree branches and power lines overnight Saturday in the northwest part of the state, leaving neighborhoods strewn with debris.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Merrill Blasdel, who grew up in a home featuring several trees that had been split at their trunks, one bringing down a light post on the corner. “What I’m amazed is it happened so quickly. The electricity went off here about 7:10 [a.m.], and then the branches started falling almost simultaneously.”

Branches and ice prevented cars from getting through in some areas.

Meanwhile, city street crews made the rounds in an effort that could take days.

Often, new branches would fall to the ground shortly after crews cleared the old ones away.

Utility companies worked feverishly too, trying to restore power to at least 2,000 customers who woke up in the dark.

All the while, tree trimmers used chainsaws to handle the fallen branches, while at times taking a defensive stance to protect homes in danger.

Cracking sounds echoed throughout the neighborhood as more and more branches succumbed to the ice.

“[Ice storms] can be beautiful but, when everything starts breaking, you have to be careful,” said Susan Sims, standing in front of a tree that had been split almost to the base. “It was a little bit nerve-wracking when we saw that this morning.”