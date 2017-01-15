× Manhunt underway after man assaults two in Ada

Ada, Okla.– A manhunt is underway after a man assaulted two people this morning at a party in Ada.

Police are searching for Tyler Beard who may be on his way to Oklahoma City.

Beard attended the party this morning with his girlfriend, after becoming intoxicated he was asked by a man to leave.

An intoxicated Beard became enraged and stabbed the man multiple times before trying to flee the scene with his girlfriend.

A woman at the scene approached the two as they were trying to leave when Beard took a baseball bat out of his car beating the woman.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Beard and his girlfriend.

Beard is described as Native American, driving a white Chevy HHR with right side damage and a Creek Nation license plate.

If you see them you are asked to call 911 immediately.