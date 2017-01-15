× Second woman dies after New Year’s Eve DUI crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A second woman has died after a New Year’s Eve DUI crash in Oklahoma City.

Nhu Huong, a former foreign exchange student, was fighting for her life in a hospital until Sunday morning.

A family spokesperson said Huong was taken off life support with her parents by her side.

“We are all heartbroken. We are praying for her family, as they endure the unthinkable for any mother and father,” the spokesperson said. “She (Huong’s mother) arrived last night (from Vietnam). Thankfully, the storm wasn’t as bad as anticipated, and she was able to make it in time.”

Huong was a passenger in the crash that also claimed the life of her former host mother, Mandy Starkey-Carson, whose family she was visiting.

Starkey-Carson’s two young daughters were in the vehicle as well but survived.

Craig Maker is accused of driving drunk in the crash and facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

This is Maker’s fifth DUI arrest.

