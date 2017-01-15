Showers, storms moving through Oklahoma

***AN ICE STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 6 P.M. SUNDAY. SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE OCCURRING. STAY TUNED FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES.***

A major ice storm continues to impact western, northwestern Oklahoma and the panhandle this afternoon.

Already, reports are coming in with 1/2″ to 1″+ ice accumulation on trees and power lines with power outages.

Since temps are right at freezing, the roads have slick spots but not that bad.

It’s the exposed surfaces that have the heavy ice accumulation.

Temps will continue to slowly warm above freezing in the far N.W. by later today, but the damage has already been done.

In central Oklahoma, temps rising to just above freezing with mainly rain and t’storms in the forecast for the rest of this afternoon and evening.

As the main upper storm trough moves across the area tonight, expect 1-2″ of locally heavy rainfall and some marginal severe t’storms with hail and gusty winds.

The most likely area to get low end severe weather is south central and southeastern Oklahoma this evening.

Temps will continue to rise tonight, so I’m not expecting any icing overnight with the exception of far N.W. Oklahoma and the panhandle, where temps will be close to freezing.

Clearing skies, gusty northwest winds and temps 40s, 50s are expected Monday on the backside of the storm system.

Stay safe!