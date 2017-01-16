Arrest made after teenager’s burned body found in Oklahoma

WAGONER, Okla. – Authorities say a man has been arrested after an Oklahoma teenager’s body was found on fire near Wagoner.

KJRH-TV reports Josh Herrington was arrested for obstruction of justice Sunday after the body of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay was found burning near the Jackson Bay area near Fort Gibson Lake.

Online records show the man is being held in the Wagoner County jail, but formal charges are not listed.

Davis’ burning body was found Wednesday and was later identified by the state medical examiner’s office using dental records.

He was reported missing on Jan. 12, the day after his body was found.

Neighbors reported they heard gunshots, but investigators told KJRH that Davis’ body was so badly burned, it was hard to tell if he was shot when he was found.

Authorities told KJRH that they also have a second person of interest, but are not releasing that person’s name at this time.