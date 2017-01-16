× Braum’s to open new restaurant in Tecumseh this month

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A new fast-food restaurant will be opening its doors in Tecumseh later this month.

Braum’s, located at 1217 N. Broadway, will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“We have been looking to build in Tecumseh for several years, but all the pieces just had not come together before,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of the company. “Now that everything is in place, we are very excited to have the store up and running to start the New Year off right; with ice cream and burgers, of course!”

A celebration will take place from Feb. 6 through Feb. 12. During that week, customers can take part in special sales and prize drawings.

Kids who are 15-years-old or under can also come in for a free kid cone on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Braum’s currently has 278 stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.