Cooking with Kyle: Skillet lemon chicken breasts is an easy winter dish

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are looking for an easy winter dish that doesn’t require a lot of pans, skillet lemon chicken breasts is the perfect meal.

You can pair the chicken with rice and either broccoli or carrots. Also, choose a vegetable that pairs well with lemon.

Recipe:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup butter

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 lemon (juice and zest)

1 lemon sliced

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp.black pepper

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. dried rosemary

1 tbsp. honey

Combine flour, salt, pepper and paprika in a shallow bowl. Set aside.

In a heavy skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Oil and butter will bubble slightly when hot. While oil/butter mixture is heating, dredge both sides of each chicken breast in the flour mixture. Add to hot skillet.

Cook chicken about 5-7 minutes on each side until firm and juice runs clear when pierced. Remove chicken from the skillet to platter.

Add the lemon juice, white wine, lemon zest, honey and rosemary to the skillet. Continue cooking the sauce in the skillet until reduced by half. Add the lemon slices; cook until softened/caramelized. Ladle or pour sauce over breasts. Top each breast with a caramelized lemon wheel.