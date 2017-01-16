× Crews respond after shipping container hits bridge in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding after a shipping container hit a bridge in Oklahoma City.

The collision was reported around 5:45 p.m. Monday near I-40 and Choctaw Road.

Crews said a semi was hauling the container, it was knocked off a trailer and then covered one lane of traffic.

The bridge reportedly does not have substantial damage but will be evaluated.

