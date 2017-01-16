Homeowner uses doorbell speaker to spook would-be burglar on roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash.- James Goldman is upgrading security at his home after a close call with a would-be burglar.

Goldman says he was away from his home on Friday when he received an alert that someone was at his door.

He logged onto his security system to see a man knocking at the door.

After not getting an answer, the man walks away and reappears just seconds later.

At that point, Goldman says the man climbed onto his roof in order to reach the windows upstairs.

"I was yelling at him through the doorbell," Goldman told KCPQ.

The noise scared off the would-be thief, who left before police arrived.

Now, police are warning others to lock all their doors and windows and install security systems.