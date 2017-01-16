In 1913 newspapers called her ‘the world’s richest black girl’. So whatever happened to Sarah Rector?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAFT, OKLAHOMA -- She looks like she might blow over in a stiff breeze, but by the time this picture was taken newspapers all over the country were calling Sarah Rector 'the richest black girl in the world'.

Sarah lived with her family in Taft.

But her allotment from the Creek Indian Nation sat in the middle of the Glenn Pool oil field.

The same land Sarah's father had trouble paying taxes on in 1911 paid thousands of dollars per day after 1913.

Oklahoma historian George Wesley continues to conduct research on the life of Sarah Rector who received hundreds of marriage proposals, and who was worth $11 million by the time she reached the age of 18.

Wesley states, "I was amazed that everybody didn't already know about it."

Sarah's story is fascinating because of her fame.

Her fame may also have saved her from would be guardians and lawyers who often preyed on other Freedmen and Native Americans who had oil on their lands.

Early NAACP leaders took up her cause and fought to make sure most of her fortune stayed with her family.

The Rectors eventually built a nice home in Taft that still stands.

They moved to Kansas City in 1917.

Sarah bought this grand home still called the Rector Mansion.

She and her first husband lived the high life through the Roaring 20's but Sarah remained a very private person.

"She just didn't want people around trying to take advantage," he says.

The Great Depression took most of her fortune.

Sarah married again, helped run a restaurant, had three sons, and passed away in 1967.

Most agree she's buried somewhere near where the old Blackjack Church used to stand east of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Some of her family members are here but Sarah's headstone is missing.

Her legacy partially hidden by the weeds of history and missing some pieces we wish we knew.