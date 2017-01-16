Investigators: Deer poaching suspect caught with buck’s head in freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Game wardens said they’ve solved a heinous case of deer poaching in Edmond.

Criminal charges are now pending.

Game wardens said the suspect was bragging at a bar about having the deer head a his freezer, but someone overheard him and reported it.

The deer’s body was left to rot at Sooner and Danforth in December.

Its head was missing.

A few weeks went by, and game wardens got a possible suspect’s name.

“That name also coupled with another bit of information from someone sitting at a bar and was talking about how they thought it was funny that we were out looking for this deer head and he had it in his freezer,” said Lt. Wade Farrar with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Investigators went to talk to a man at his house in Edmond.

“The details are pretty fuzzy. He’s not really wanting to share the details of how he came into possession of the deer. He did admit to cutting the head off the carcass,” Farrar said.

Investigators said the suspect led them right to the buck’s head in his freezer.

After talking to some other people, game wardens think the buck was discovered in a neighborhood pond.

Then, they think the suspect cut its head off and dumped it.

Game wardens said that’s a common sign of poaching, where only the head is taken as a trophy.

The case is now wrapping up thanks to some unguarded talk at a bar.

“More often than not, that's how these cases are solved. People, they like to talk about these trophies, and they run their mouths about them, and eventually that gets around to somebody that's tired of hearing about it and they call us,” Farrar said.

Investigators are not releasing the suspect’s name because he hasn’t been charged yet.

However, we have learned the suspect works for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

