“It was a long week and I was tired,” Nanny arrested for allegedly burning 2-year-old with curling iron

BALDWIN, N.Y. – A Long Island mother was furious after learning that her 2-year-old son was allegedly abused by the woman she hired to take care of him.

Angela Persaud told WPIX that she was bathing her 2-year-old son Xander when he screamed.

At that point, she says he told her that his nanny burned him with an iron.

Persaud immediately checked the nanny cam and saw 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo put a curling iron on Xander’s hand and leg.

“You see her with the curling iron, and she touches it to make sure that it’s hot,” Persaud told WABC. “And then when he jumps because it burns him, she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hand.”

Investigators say Nxumalo admitted to becoming frustrated with the boy after ‘a long week.’

“It was a long week and I was tired. The child wouldn’t listen, so I wanted to discipline him with the iron, so I burned him with it,” she reportedly told investigators.

21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.