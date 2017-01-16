Loved ones remember second woman killed after New Year’s Eve DUI crash in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A deadly crash caused by an accused drunk driver claimed a second life over the weekend.

Friends and family are now saying goodbye to 18-year-old Nhu Huong.

Huong was a former foreign exchange student who was riding in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Amanda Carson of Yukon.

Carson was also killed, and her two daughters were injured.

The driver of the vehicle that hit them is 30-year-old Craig Maker.

Maker faces a charge of second-degree murder and DUI.

Those charges will likely be upgraded.

Loved ones are now remembering the young woman whose life was tragically cut short.

"Nhu had wanted to come to America since she was 3 years old, and it was a complete dream come true for her to be here,” said classmate Bethany Hatch.

Laugh and smile is what people do when they think of Huong.

"She had a wonderful host family that took very good care of her. They loved her dearly,” Hatch said. “She had friends that cared about her, tried to make her experience here the best they could."

But, on a trip back to visit everyone who made that experience so very special, the very place Huong always wanted to visit became her last.

“It's something you don't want to believe,” said Dustin Nguyen.

Sunday, Huong was taken off life support.

Her family traveled from Vietnam to be by her side.

“I think the most tragic thing is seeing her parents go through seeing their daughter pass away in such a way because, when you have a child, you don’t think of burying them before they bury you,” Nguyen said.

“When they got here, they realized she had so many friends and stand-in family that she had while she was here and they were comforted by it,” Hatch said - a comfort that surpasses all understanding. “They haven't said a single bad thing against the man who caused it, which is incredible to see.”

It’s a quality so many strangers saw in Huong.

"She was so sweet from the very beginning,” Hatch said.

“She left a trail of love,” Nguyen said.

Visitation for Huong will be 12 - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Absolute Economical Funeral Home.

35.467560 -97.516428