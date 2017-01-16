Man accused of turning gun on himself after killing man at Oklahoma casino has passed away

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A man accused turning the gun on himself after shooting another man to death at an Oklahoma casino has passed away, family members confirmed.

Last Tuesday, around 6:49 a.m., authorities were called to reports of a deadly shooting at the Grand Casino just outside of Shawnee.

Early reports indicated it was possibly a murder/attempted suicide.

Officials say Justin Wells, 28, shot 22-year-old Matthew Palmer to death inside the casino.

Wells had to be flown by helicopter to a metro hospital.

Radio traffic from medics indicated they were transporting a male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Wells and Palmer were both security guards at the casino, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

Because the casino is on federal land, the FBI was called in to investigate.

Palmer’s father, Stacey Palmer, told the Shawnee News-Star that his son and Wells were co-workers who became friends; however, he said the two were not friends on the day of the incident.

Family members confirmed Wells passed away from his injuries on January 11th, one day after the shooting.

Authorities have not confirmed what led up to the shooting at this time.