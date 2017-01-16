Mistake on tax return costs family time and money

OKLAHOMA CITY – Quinton Kraeer and his wife hired a local tax preparer to do their return and were told they’d be receiving a refund of about $1,000.

“Couple months went by and, when you log onto the IRS website, it just says ‘Pending,’” he said.

They signed the return without reviewing it first and just figured all of their information was correct, except the tax preparer made a simple mistake with the math.

“She added instead of subtract it, and that flipped it to where it was a plus versus a minus where we owed.”

So, now not only do they owe the IRS about $700, but they’re being charged a penalty and interest on the unpaid tax.

“I’m not mad that I owe on my taxes,” Quinton said. “I just wish I had known, not 9 months later.”

Jim Denton is a certified public accountant and managing partner with Arledge and Associates in Edmond.

He said the taxpayer is the one legally responsible for what goes on the return, even when someone else prepares it.

“The taxpayer signs that they believe these numbers to be true,” Denton said. “We also as CPA preparers are signing to the best of knowledge this is true and correct.”

Denton said firms like his might initially cost more but, in the long run, can help you maximize your savings while minimizing error, which you might not get with a tax preparer.

“We have a review process, and most CPA firms will have that,” he said. “Where, yes, I prepared the return, but my partner will look at it, or another reviewer in the firm will look at it.”

The In Your Corner bottom line: if you do make an error on your tax return, you can always file an amended return to correct the mistake.

Quinton’s preparer is amending their return and will pay the penalty and interest, but the couple is still on the hook for their unpaid taxes.

“Now, I have $700 hanging over my head.”

Make sure to review your return before signing it.

Anyone can file electronically for free, but there is risk for error.

The state offers free tax preparation software online.

Oklahoma Society of CPAs: Check out a CPA here.