OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.

The stabbing was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment near Western and Hefner.

Police said a victim was stabbed multiple times at another location, went to the apartment and then called 911 for help there.

The victim has reportedly not been transported at this time.

