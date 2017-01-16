Study: Superhero culture may influence children to be more aggressive

PROVO, Utah – When you think back on your childhood, you may think about superheroes and Disney princesses.

However, a new study by researchers at Brigham Young University suggests that the superhero culture may have a negative impact on young children.

Global News reports that the researchers worked with 240 preschool-aged children and their parents.

Researchers say they learned that preschool-aged boys who watch superhero culture often tend to be more physically aggressive as they get older.

(1/3) New research from BYU finds superhero culture magnifies aggression in young children. https://t.co/G1Wbj6Mh3o pic.twitter.com/MApvlgpnhl — BYU (@BYU) January 13, 2017

“They pick up on the violence because it’s flashy and exciting. It’s harder for them to pull out the wider message. They can’t grasp it enough at this age,” Dr. Sarah Coyne told Global News.

Coyne says that most of the superhero movies are not geared toward preschoolers, so parents may want to wait until their children are older to let them watch those movies.

Last year, Coyne studied what girls were learning from Disney princesses. She says that although many of the Disney princesses focused on loving themselves and working hard, the young girls focused on the princesses’ appearances.