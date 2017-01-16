Teen survives car crash by clinging to tree for 12 hours in freezing water

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. – A California teenager is lucky to be alive after what was supposed to be a fun road trip took a deadly turn.

KGO reports that Jenna Santos and Natalie Griffin were driving when their car hydroplaned off Hwy 101 into a swollen creek.

As the car began sinking in the creek, Griffin realized they could climb out through the broken back window.

“They were upside down and her friend was stuck, and she tried to get her out, but couldn’t so she got out and survived but her friend didn’t,” Kristina Galvin, a student at Castro Valley High School, said.

Griffin climbed out of the car and clung to a tree for 12 hours in the freezing water.

On Thursday morning, she was able to swim to a bank, hike up a hill and find help.

Sadly, Santos died in the accident.