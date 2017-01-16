Texas teacher impregnated by 13-year-old student she had sex with ‘on almost daily basis’ sentenced to prison

HOUSTON – A former Texas middle school teacher who said she became pregnant after having sex with a 13-year-old student “on almost a daily basis” was sentenced to prison Friday.

Alexandria Vera, 24, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a middle school student.

Vera told officials that she met the boy during a summer school session.

According to court documents obtained by KHOU, Vera said she and the victim, who was 13 at the time, “love each other” and that they had sex almost daily for nine months.

She also claimed the boy’s family accepted their relationship.

When the teen impregnated Vera, she says his family was supportive and “excited.”

However, she says she aborted the pregnancy when Child Protective Services began questioning her about her relationship with the teen, KPRC reports.

In November 2016, Vera pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Friday, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to KPRC.

She will be eligible for parole in five years.

The boy, now 14, will remain in foster care through Aug. 2017, KHOU reports.

His parents have also been ordered to undergo therapy.