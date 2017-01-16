“They’ve ruined the security we have in our home,” $26,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Oklahoma family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Okla. - Nearly $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Clinton family.

Now, authorities are looking for the thieves.

“I've been real emotional. It's been really hard,” said Peggy Rennels.

It is hard to know someone out there has her ring.

The two and a half carats represents 25 years of marriage.

It was a gift her husband gave her two Christmases ago.

“I wanted to do something special for her for putting up with me that long,” said Brad Rennels.

“When I got that, it was really, really important to me and it was something that eventually I could hand down to my children,” Peggy said.

Someone stole that from her, along with her daughter’s wedding ring and late mother-in-law’s gold and diamond earrings.

They are all sentimental pieces that cannot be replaced.

“It's the dates, and the time, and what you were doing and how emotional you got. That's sentimental,” Peggy said.

Along with the jewelry that hold the memories, something much bigger was stripped away from their household.

“They've ruined the security we have in our home,” Peggy said. “I don't trust very many people anymore, and that's sad, you know, because that's not how I am.”

The two grandparents have now stepped up security at their home to protect their belongings and grandson they are caring for while his parents serve our country.

If you have seen the stolen jewelry, give the Custer County Sheriff’s Office a call.

It is believed the pieces may have been pawned off somewhere in the metro.

The family is offering an undisclosed reward for the jewelry’s return.