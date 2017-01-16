Watch: Officer carries elderly woman to safety as vehicle bursts into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio - A police officer in Ohio is being recognized for helping two women get to safety as their vehicle bursts into flames.

According to the Wadsworth Police Department's Facebook page, the officer stopped a vehicle on Route 57.

Drivers had called 911 to report a vehicle driving erratically.

When Officer Cody Lamielle arrived to the area, he spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver told Lamielle that her vehicle was malfunctioning.

When he got closer, he spotted smoke and flames coming from under the hood.

As he was walking the driver and her elderly mother away from the vehicle, it burst into flames.

At that point, he picked up the elderly woman and carried her to safety.