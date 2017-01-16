We can look forward to gradual warming trend now that storm system is on the way out

Our weekend storm system is finally on the way out and we can look forward to a gradual warming trend!

As temperatures warm above freezing for iced over parts of the state, make sure to watch for falling ice!

Highs today will range from the low 40s in northwestern Oklahoma (colder due to the ice) to the 50s across the rest of the state.

Winds will be breezy out of the west.

Lows tonight will hover around freezing and patchy freezing fog is possible.

Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s under partly cloudy skies with a light north wind.

A warming trend will pick up for the rest of the weekend and we can expect widespread 60s by Friday and Saturday!

Our next storm system will bring rain chances late Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates!