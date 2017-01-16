Woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping friend over missing money

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is accused of kidnapping her friend over missing money.

According to KJRH, the victim told police that she was at Christine Lacey’s house when Lacey discovered that $300 was missing.

The victim says Lacey accused her of stealing the cash and refused to let her leave.

Authorities say Lacey allegedly threatened the victim with a taser before locking her in the bathroom.

Eventually, the victim was allowed to leave but officers say that Lacey held her belongings as ‘collateral.’

Lacey was arrested on complaints of kidnapping.