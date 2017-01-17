× 2 Democrats won’t attend closed Oklahoma House investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Democratic state lawmakers say they won’t participate in a closed meeting of a House panel that’s investigating sexual harassment allegations against one of them and a Republican lawmaker.

Democratic Rep. Steve Kouplen of Beggs, a member of the Special Investigation Committee, says in a statement he will not attend Tuesday’s meeting because participants are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“I served on a previous investigation with basically the same rules and non-disclosure agreement, and did not believe it provided the transparency that was expected or deserved,” Kouplen said in a statement.

A Democratic lawmaker who is named in a sexual harassment complaint says he also has declined an invitation to appear at the closed meeting because he prefers an open proceeding.

Rep. Will Fourkiller is accused of sexually harassing a page who was in high school.

In a release on Monday, Fourkiller said that he was told that he made a page “feel uncomfortable” in 2015, but never heard of any allegations of misconduct.

“That was the extent of what I was told,” Fourkiller said. “The page was not identified and I did not inquire. I denied anything improper but immediately shied away from my normal interaction and role with the Page program for that week out of an abundance of caution.”

Fourkiller said he is frustrated the issue came up “21 months after the fact” and that he learned of the matter “from a press release.”

He said he has ‘nothing to hide’ but wants to testify in an ‘open and fully transparent proceeding.’

A complaint also has been filed against Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby. The House paid Kirby’s former legislative assistant and her attorneys $44,500 to settle an allegation that she was fired for reporting alleged harassment. Kirby denies wrongdoing.