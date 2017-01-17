2nd person of interest identified after teenager’s burned body found in Oklahoma

WAGONER, Okla. – Authorities say a second person of interest has been identified in the death of a 15-year-old boy whose burning body was found near Wagoner.

Brennan Davis’ body was found on fire last Wednesday in the Jackson Bay area near Fort Gibson Lake and his body was identified by the state medical examiner’s office using dental records.

Sheriff Chris Elliot said Davis had been shot several times.

The teen was reported missing on Jan. 12, the day after his body was found.

On Sunday, deputies arrested Josh Herrington for obstruction of justice in the case.

On Monday, Sheriff Elliott identified a second person of interest in the case, Cody Thompson.

“We do anticipate arrests coming soon, but we’re describing them as persons of interest right now, they are not suspects,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Thompson is not in custody at this time.

Officials are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at (918)485-3124.