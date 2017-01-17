Report: Aggravated robbery arrest warrant issued for OU football player

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma freshman cornerback Parrish Cobb reportedly has a warrant issued for his arrest Tuesday on an aggravated robbery charge – with a possible connection to a string of armed robberies.

Aggravated robbery arrest warrant issued for Parrish Cobb, an OU Sooner and former La Vega star.https://t.co/4TNmPZ0HbK pic.twitter.com/bVX0aMVaz9 — Waco Tribune-Herald (@wacotrib) January 18, 2017

The 19-year-old was identified as a suspect in a January 10 armed robbery in Bellmead, Texas.

Waco police are investigating another robbery that took place earlier that same night and confirmed a warrant for Cobb’s arrest has been issued in connection to that, as well.

Baylor police are also investigating a robbery that took place on campus on January 7 and believe all the robberies may be connected.

All three police departments are working together to see if they are.

Cobb’s attorney, John Lewis, said he’s making arrangements to turn himself into police.

OU released a statement Tuesday, saying:

“We are aware of the matter, and Mr. Cobb is suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation. The university will review the matter further, consistent with its student conduct process.”