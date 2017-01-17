Another storm system heading into the Sooner State tonight into tomorrow morning

Hello, sunshine!

We will see some sun today but the clouds will increase later this afternoon.

Another storm system is heading this way for tonight into tomorrow morning.

This system is lacking moisture so only light rain and patchy drizzle is expected this evening through early tomorrow afternoon.

Then we will significantly warm up by the end of the work week to the mid to upper 60s!

Our next more significant storm system comes in right in time for the weekend.

By late Saturday and Sunday increasing chances for rain and turning colder and windy Sunday on the back side. Right now only expecting a cold rain but stay tuned!