Emergency crews respond to industrial accident in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to an industrial accident in Del City.
The accident was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of N.E. 4th.
Crews said, while cleaning a tank, an item fell on a construction worker, who was then injured and knocked unconscious.
Access to the worker was reportedly made from a manhole on the side.
Crews said the worker was shortly after removed from the tank and transported to a local hospital.
The worker is reportedly conscious, alert and stabilized.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
35.442006 -97.440870