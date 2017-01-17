× Emergency crews respond to industrial accident in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to an industrial accident in Del City.

The accident was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of N.E. 4th.

Crews said, while cleaning a tank, an item fell on a construction worker, who was then injured and knocked unconscious.

Access to the worker was reportedly made from a manhole on the side.

Crews said the worker was shortly after removed from the tank and transported to a local hospital.

The worker is reportedly conscious, alert and stabilized.

Update: patient and another worker were inside tank cleaning it, item fell on one worker. Access to the patient made from manhole on side — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) January 17, 2017

Update: patient removed from the tank by DCFD firefighters. Pt being transported to local hospital for treatment/eval. 346pm BP — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) January 17, 2017

DCFD on scene of worker injured while cleaning a tank 3400blk NE4. Pt conscious and alert,crews stabilizing pt. 339p pic.twitter.com/RSUM8ovXzN — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) January 17, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.