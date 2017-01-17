Golden State’s Draymond Green given flagrant foul for hard hit on LeBron James

OAKLAND, Calif. – Many NBA fans were waiting to see a rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

However, many people weren’t talking about the 126-91 victory for the Warriors after the game.

Instead, they were focusing on the flagrant foul given to Green after a hard hit on Cavaliers’ star LeBron James.

In the second quarter of the game, James was sprinting across the court when Green ran shoulder-first into James’ chest.

Green was given a flagrant 1 and a technical foul on the play.

After the foul, Draymond Green teasingly imitated the way LeBron James fell to the court while walking to the bench.

“I’m alright. I’m a football player,” James told reporters after the game.

“I fouled him to stop the break, and he went down,” Green said, smirking. “And the aftermath, I don’t know. I told RJ to get out of my face.”

This isn’t the first time Green’s play on the court has made headlines.

When the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Golden State Warriors last season in the Western Conference Finals, fans were stunned when Green kicked Thunder star Steven Adams below the belt.