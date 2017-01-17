× Investigation into “drug-related activity” leads to arrest in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation into “drug-related activity” led to an arrest in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police say the Santa Fe Impact Team had “developed information about ongoing drug-related activity” at a home in the 500 block of S.E. 47th St.

Once investigators were inside the home, they allegedly found over 9-lbs. of marijuana, 70 grams of cocaine, over $1500 in case and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Jesus Pena-Villanueva for trafficking CDS-cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.