‘I’ve never seen anything like this:’ Ice storm cancels woman’s 100th birthday party

WOODWARD, Okla. -- Looking out the window of her home, Lucile Blasdel marveled at the destruction a winter storm had caused.

"Oh my, it was terrible!" she told NewsChannel 4 Sunday. "I’ve never seen anything like this."

That's a significant statement coming from the woman who has called the house her home for nearly 60 years and was prepared to celebrate her 100th birthday over the weekend. The overnight storm brought down several of the trees she's admired for decades.

"I’ve spent my lifetime building a house and have it go down in one storm and it’s going to take a long time," Blasdel said. "I put out so many beautiful trees."

Sunday, many of those beautiful trees were in shambles, after an ice storm hit northwest Oklahoma. Freezing rain caused damage, bringing down branches and power lines.

Blasdel had a party planned for Saturday, but she had to postpone it until the weather cooperated. She expects to reschedule the celebration for sometime in March.