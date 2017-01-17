× LEGO convention coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A LEGO convention is coming to Oklahoma City!

Oklahoma City is going to have its first ever LEGO convention when the newly announced BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention arrives to the Cox Convention Center in downtown OKC for two days: March 18-19, 2017.

The event is building on LEGO’s amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed thousands of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing and life-sized LEGO models.

The organizers have predicted that the OKC event will be one of the best that they have ever produced and will be sold-out.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will be coming from San Diego, California to showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

He will be in attendance all weekend and will be able to talk to attendees on his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they, too, can be LEGO master builders.

Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be bringing over 40 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world.

See the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, the full Westminster Palace in London, and more famous landmarks all built from LEGO bricks!

Both artists have had exhibitions around the world: London, Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen, and New York.

The Fan Zone at BrickUniverse features fan-built LEGO creations built by some of the world’s best LEGO Fan builders, including some locally from Oklahoma.

Awesome fan models includes a massive and detailed LEGO Castle built from Lee Gould from Oklahoma and LEGO Spaceship and NASA models built by Lia Chan from Dallas, Texas.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks for building fun!

Massive Historical LEGO Displays: 27′ long LEGO model of the USS Missouri, 6 foot LEGO model of Brandenburg Gate, and more.

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks.

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies.

BIONICLE Warrior Building: construct a LEGO BIONICLE Warrior.

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks.

The Challenge Zone: compete with other attendees head-to-head in brick building challenges.

The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees for building and creating.

And more!

Tickets are available for Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19. Tickets do sell out, so early booking is advised.

Click here for booking/ticket information.