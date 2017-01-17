Man used high-tech device to avoid paying at tolls

APOPKA, Fla. – No one enjoys paying tolls while driving, but a Florida man is now facing a hefty fine for his unique way of avoiding the bill.

Authorities tell WESH that a trooper was behind 27-year-old Joshua Concepcion West when he spotted Concepcion West using a device to cover his license plate near toll plazas.

Investigators say West would push a button and a screen would lower over his license plate as he went through the toll.

“Kind of James Bond-like, where this device is activated remotely,” Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes said. “This is clearly someone who is trying to avoid paying a toll. We want people to know, if we catch you, you’re going to be charged.”

Now, he is facing charges of petit theft and gross fraud.