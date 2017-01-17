× Manhunt over for Christmas shooting suspect

EDMOND, Okla –There has been an uneasiness in this Edmond neighborhood since Christmas night.

“Pretty shocked. On Christmas someone got shot. Pretty bad,” Karen Wheeler said.

Karen Wheeler’s neighbor was shot in the hand, chest and stomach — allegedly by the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The victim’s 13-year-old daughter was hiding upstairs and on the phone with 911.

“The dispatcher is talking and then we hear multiple shots. You can here two gunshots. You can hear arguing and obviously, there is panic after the shots were fired,” Edmond police spokesperson Jenny Wagnon said.

There had been a nationwide manhunt for 36-year-old Adrian Permetter. Authorities say the man had a history of domestic violence.

On Tuesday morning, the call that everyone had been waiting to receive.

The US Marshall Fugitive Task Force tracked him down in South Carolina.

“There has been a lot of people on edge with him on the run. We are very happy U.S. marshals were able to take him into custody,” Wagnon said.