Mechanic critically injured after being hit 13 times with hammer in ‘unprovoked’ attack

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A 29-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a mechanic with a hammer.

According to FOX 5, 29-year-old Louis Richard Cedarholm was arrested near Jack's Muffler Service, where the brutal attack took place.

Police say Henry Rader was working at the muffler shop when Cedarholm allegedly walked into the business and attacked him.

Investigators say Rader was hit 13 times with a hammer in the unprovoked attack.

San Diego police say Rader was hit seven times in the head before Cedarholm left him on the floor.

Authorities say Cedarholm walked around the business, but didn't take anything. Before he left the shop, police say he hit Rader in the head six more times while he was on the ground.

Cedarholm was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.