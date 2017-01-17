× Medical examiner determines cause of death for OSU student

STILLWATER, Okla. – A medical examiner has determined what caused an OSU student’s sudden death in November.

Authorities say 20-year-old Brandon Cavazos was found dead inside his room at the Sigma Chi fraternity house in mid-November.

The OSU junior did not have any obvious signs of trauma to his body and there were no signs of foul play related to his death.

Cavazos’ body was sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an exact cause of death.

Preliminary results from the medical examiner were not able to determined Cavazos’ cause of death.

However, after officials conducted toxicology tests, they determined Cavazos probable cause of death was “acute ethanol toxicity.”

According to the medical examiner’s report, Cavazos’ blood alcohol level was 0.35 g/dL, which is almost four times the legal limit.

The medical examiner also found that Cavazos had an enlarged heart, which is believed to have contributed to his death.