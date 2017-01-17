× Metro women traveling to Washington for Women’s March

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dozens of Oklahoma woman are planning to get on charter buses this week and go to the Women’s March on Washington.

The Saturday march is part of a grassroots effort to send a message to the new government on the first day in office and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.

Oklahoma women who are not able to make the trip will be attending a local rally at the Oklahoma capitol.

Thousands are expected to attend the local march Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 pm.