OCPD tries to calm deportation fears in town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There are growing concerns from Oklahoma City's Hispanic community.

People fear many who are undocumented will be deported once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Tuesday night, Oklahoma City police tried to calm fears during a town hall meeting at U.S. Grant High School.

A number of people stood up and voiced questions and concerns to officers.

One woman braved the crowd to admit she is undocumented.

She said her biggest concern is what to expect when coming into contact with police.

OCPD said it does not want people here illegally to be afraid of officers.

“They need to know that they can call us when they need help. They can call us when they’re the victim of a crime,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama with OCPD.

He said the police department does not have deportation powers.

“As a matter of fact, it’s against our policy to even ask about someone’s immigration status when the call has nothing to do with that,” Balderrama said.

Several people who attended the meeting said they feel more confident after hearing what police had to say but this is just the beginning of a deeper conversation.

“This is their gesture. They’re extending their hands like, please, trusts us and, so, I think we naturally have to respond, as a community, extending our hands back and give them information, so they can make the changes that we feel are needed,” said Ronald Grant, an Headmaster of Astec Charter School.

Oklahoma City police handed out brochures during the meeting that advised people on how to interact with officers.

To better serve the community, OCPD added it has a bilingual unit and a language line where officers can call in interpreters.