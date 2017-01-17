Oklahoma City Zoo officials announce passing of 30-year-old California sea lion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Zoo keepers are saying goodbye to a popular resident at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Moe, a 30-year-old California sea lion, passed away on Tuesday due to age-related health conditions, zoo officials said.

Moe moved to the Oklahoma City Zoo in 1986, when he was just 9-months-old.

Once he was formally trained, he became a star of the sea lion show and loved showing off new tricks.

As he got older, zoo officials say Moe suffered from various health issues. According to the zoo’s blog, he developed cataracts in both eyes, suffered from arthritis in his shoulders and hips and had to take medication for a periodontal disease.

At 30-years-old, he lived well beyond a sea lion’s median life expectancy, which is about 23 years.

