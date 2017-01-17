Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing child over 2-year period

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted a child multiple times over a two-year period.

On Monday, 60-year-old Kevin Lamance was arrested in Wagoner County on a complaint of child sexual abuse.

Court documents obtained by KJRH state that authorities in Sherman, Texas contacted deputies in Wagoner County after a child told them about “several incidents of sexual abuse.”

The affidavit states that the girl’s mother walked in on Lamance sexually assaulting the girl shortly after her 10th birthday.

The victim’s mother said that she took her children and left Oklahoma, but never reported the assault to police.