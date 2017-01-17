Oklahoma man stabbed in ‘random’ attack outside plasma donation center

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is recovering after police say he was stabbed outside a plasma donation center in Tulsa.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the CSL Plasma Donation Center near 9th and Cheyenne on a reported stabbing.

Police say the victim was walking up the ramp to the donation center when someone stabbed him in the neck.

According to FOX 23, the victim was able to stumble inside the center and ask for help.

Investigators say the gash spanned four inches along the victim’s neck and was one inch deep.

Witnesses at the center say the gash was so deep they could see the victim’s jugular vein.

At this point, police believe the attack was random.

The victim did not get a good look at the suspect because he was slashed from behind.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.