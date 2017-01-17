× OSBI agents: Man injured after allegedly trying to run over a deputy

HARMON COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a deputy in Harmon County injured a suspect after he allegedly drove toward the deputy during a traffic stop.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say it all started after a deputy tried to pull over a reported stolen vehicle one mile north of Gould.

Investigators say 31-year-old Valeriano Galvan pulled over and exited the vehicle.

As the deputy called for backup, investigators say Galvan got back into the pickup truck and attempted to run over the deputy.

The deputy fired one round into the truck.

Authorities say Galvan was not hit by the bullet but was injured by debris from the gunshot.

Now, OSBI agents are investigating the officer-involved shooting.